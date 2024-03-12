Corsair has slashed the prices of its gaming chairs in a flash sale - with savings up to $210
Huge discounts on three models while stocks last
A flash sale is underway at gaming peripheral manufacturer Corsair, offering the chance to secure some massive savings on a range of the brand's gaming chairs.
This includes the T2 Road Warrior Gaming Chair, which has had its price slashed down to just $209.99 (was $419.99). That’s a hefty saving of $210 and it's available in two alternative colorways: the eye-catching Black/Blue and the more basic Black/White. Featuring 4D armrests and a premium steel frame, it looks like a solid pick if you’re after a high-end gaming chair at an affordable price.
If you prefer a design more clearly inspired by racing chairs, then the $185 discount on the T1 Race 2018 Gaming Chair is worth paying attention to. Available for just $184.99 (was $369.99) in both Black/Blue and Black/Yellow, the chair is a very different shape but still features 4D armrests and a steel frame.
Finally, the price of the TC200 Gaming Chair has been brought down to just $219.99 (was $399.99) for a formidable saving of $180. While the other chairs on offer are only available in a leatherette finish, the TC200 also comes in a Soft Fabric Light Grey/White option if you prefer that material.
All of these offers will only be available while supplies last, so we suggest acting fast if you want to secure a bargain.
Today's best Corsair gaming chair deals
T2 Road Warrior Gaming Chair (Black/White): was
$419.99 now $209.99 at Corsair
Save $210 - This is an absolutely massive saving on a premium gaming chair with high-end features like 4D armrests and a steel frame. It sports a unique two-tone design with the saving available on two colorways: Black/White and Black/Blue.
Black/Blue: Corsair - $209.99
T1 Race 2018 Gaming Chair (Black/Yellow): was
$369.99 now $184.99 at Corsair
Save $185 - You can also nab a hefty saving on the T1 Race 2018 Gaming Chair. Although it is an older model, it still boasts some impressive features and a classic racing chair design. This offer is currently available on both the bright Black/Yellow and Black/Blue colorways.
Black/Blue: Corsair - $184.99
TC200 Gaming Chair (Soft Fabric, Light Grey/White): was
$399.99 now $219.99 at Corsair
Save $180 - If you prefer a softer fabric finish, then the TC200 is the best option for you. With a saving of $180, this model also features 4D armrests and a steep 180-degree recline. If you like the design but prefer the other finish, you can find the same deal on the Black/Black and Light Grey/White leatherette options too.
Leatherette Black/Black: Corsair - $219.99
Leatherette Light Grey/White: Corsair - $219.99
