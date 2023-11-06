Uh oh, Diablo 4 developers are teasing a Cow Level again

As the Diablo 4 community continues its hunt for a secret level that may or may not actually exist, the game’s production director has acknowledged players’ efforts and has offered a piece of advice that has sparked further speculation.

Confused? Let’s rewind. Since Diablo 4’s launch, players have been on the lookout for a ‘secret cow level’ - a level full of armed cows, led by the Cow King. The bizarre bovine level has been included in the series since Diablo 2, after starting out as a hoax that the devs acknowledged and brought to life.

However, while Diablo 4 was released in June, players haven’t been able to locate a cow level at all. In fact, in May, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson told Kinda Funny Games that “there’s no secret level in Diablo 4 that people might be looking for”, which you’d think would have shut down the hunt entirely. However, that’s not been the case - as PC Gamer reported last month, dedicated members of the ‘Not Finding A Cow Level’ Discord server recently alleged that killing 666 cows in Diablo 4 will cause a relic item to be dropped. Some believe that this could be part of the greater cow level mystery.

In a new interview with IGN , production director Tiffany Wat and associate game director Joe Piepiora were directly asked about the cow level. While Wat initially joked that it “sounds udderly ridiculous”, she added: "I mean, I think I have heard that a lot of players have been out there slaying cows.”

After Piepiora questioned players killing “poor innocent cows in the countryside of Diablo”, Wat continued: “Poor, innocent cows in Sanctuary. I mean, Sanctuary is not a good place to be, even as a cow. I will say, however, if people have picked up any items from their cow campaign... cow slay-age campaign... they should hang on to them."

Of course, this isn’t direct confirmation that a cow level does currently exist within the game, but there’s no doubt that this is going to spur on the hunters of it even further.