Uh oh, Diablo 4 developers are teasing a Cow Level again
But there's still no direct confirmation of the legen-dairy level
As the Diablo 4 community continues its hunt for a secret level that may or may not actually exist, the game’s production director has acknowledged players’ efforts and has offered a piece of advice that has sparked further speculation.
Confused? Let’s rewind. Since Diablo 4’s launch, players have been on the lookout for a ‘secret cow level’ - a level full of armed cows, led by the Cow King. The bizarre bovine level has been included in the series since Diablo 2, after starting out as a hoax that the devs acknowledged and brought to life.
However, while Diablo 4 was released in June, players haven’t been able to locate a cow level at all. In fact, in May, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson told Kinda Funny Games that “there’s no secret level in Diablo 4 that people might be looking for”, which you’d think would have shut down the hunt entirely. However, that’s not been the case - as PC Gamer reported last month, dedicated members of the ‘Not Finding A Cow Level’ Discord server recently alleged that killing 666 cows in Diablo 4 will cause a relic item to be dropped. Some believe that this could be part of the greater cow level mystery.
In a new interview with IGN, production director Tiffany Wat and associate game director Joe Piepiora were directly asked about the cow level. While Wat initially joked that it “sounds udderly ridiculous”, she added: "I mean, I think I have heard that a lot of players have been out there slaying cows.”
After Piepiora questioned players killing “poor innocent cows in the countryside of Diablo”, Wat continued: “Poor, innocent cows in Sanctuary. I mean, Sanctuary is not a good place to be, even as a cow. I will say, however, if people have picked up any items from their cow campaign... cow slay-age campaign... they should hang on to them."
Of course, this isn’t direct confirmation that a cow level does currently exist within the game, but there’s no doubt that this is going to spur on the hunters of it even further.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.