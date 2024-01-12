Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s latest patch adds new accessibility options

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has received a new update, which adds a couple of fresh accessibility options, as well as some improvements to an existing one. It’s hoped these new options will make the game more accessible to a greater number of players.

Specifically, patch eight, which was rolled out yesterday (January 11), adds a new high-contrast mode, which allows players to desaturate the colors of the environment while adding bright colors to elements like characters, enemies, hazards, and interactable objects to make them stand out more. According to the game’s official accessibility resources page, these elements can be adjusted separately to suit individual players’ preferences.

Also new is the audio ping functionality, which can be used to ping the environment in order to utilize echolocation to locate objects and other elements. ‘Passive ping’ can be switched on to automatically ping as Cal approaches points of interest, while ‘active sonar ping’ lets players manually send a sonar pulse from wherever Cal is standing, and receive a ping for nearby points of interest. The volume of this ping can be adjusted, and the speed and radius of the sonar can be altered, too.

Finally, new presets have been added to the existing slow motion mode. Players can now set the mode to 75%, 50%, or 30%, rather than the default custom setting.

In her review, TRG’s staff writer Cat Bussell gave Star Wars Jedi: Survivor four out of five stars, and praised its “detailed and immersive sci-fi world” as well as its “responsive and deep combat.” She wrote: “Jedi: Survivor is an ambitious and faithful Star Wars adventure. Though far from flawless, its engaging soulsborne-style combat and immersive visuals thrill and delight.”