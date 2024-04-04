Saber Interactive confirms that Star Wars KOTOR Remake is still in development: "The game is alive and well" says CEO

Saber Interactive has provided a new update on the state of its Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, confirming that it's "alive and well."

Development on Saber Interactive's KOTOR Remake has been radio silent for a while now, and following the studio's split from Embracer Group last month, the status of the highly anticipated Star Wars game has been up in the air. However, in a recent interview with IGN, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch laid some worries to rest and confirmed that the game is still in active development at the company.

"It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this," Karch said. "It's been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations."

KOTOR Remake was announced in 2021 during the PlayStation Showcase alongside an exciting cinematic trailer and it's expected to be a timed PS5 exclusive, with a potential PC and Xbox Series X|S release to arrive in the future.

Aspyr Media worked on the game for three years before development was paused due to a lack of progress before the project was eventually handed over to Saber Interactive in August 2022.

Aside from the official teaser, Saber Interactive hasn't revealed any more development updates on the remake of the beloved 2003 action role-playing game since, nor Karch didn't offer any more details in IGN's interview, so it's currently unclear when we can expect to see the game hit consoles.

There were also rumors last year that development on the game had halted after the original trailer disappeared from Sony's official YouTube channel, however, it was later clarified that the video was delisted temporarily due to an expired license.

After Saber Interactive parted ways with Embracer Group and bought back the rights to its work and other studios, it's confirmed to be overseeing 38 projects, which include KOTOR Remake and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2.