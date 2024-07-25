Respawn backtracks on its Apex Legends battle pass changes

Respawn Entertainment has reversed Apex Legends' latest battle pass changes following player backlash.

Earlier this month, the developer revealed that it would be updating the battle royale's season-long battle pass system, by splitting it into two. The first "half season" would roll out at the beginning of Season 22, then the second would be released during the season mid-point, with each featuring 60 levels of rewards, instead of the usual 110.

The changes would have also removed the ability to purchase the battle pass using Apex Coins - a currency earned in the pass itself - and would instead make players pay real-world money for them at $9.99 / £8.99 per "half season". An optional $19.99 / £17.99 Premium+ track was also revealed, which would have replaced the premium bundle.

Players were quick to show their displeasure at the changes, which saw Apex Legends review bombed on Steam with over 81,659 negative reviews as of writing.

Following the backlash, Respawn has now reversed the changes.

"You've spoken, and we've listened," Respawn said in a recent X / Twitter post, before confirming that it will be restoring the ability to buy the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins with the release of Season 22.

"We recognize that we could have handled the Battle Pass changes better - that's on us," the studio added. "It's our intention to improve the overall value and experience across our Battle Pass offerings."

Respawn then offered a summary of what it intends to change for Season 22. When the new system launches on August 6, the developer will give players the chance to get the Premium Battle Pass, which can be unlocked by "completing a series of simple in-game challenges".

When Split 2 - the second battle pass - releases on September 17, players can get the Premium Battle Passes the same as before: by using 950 Apex Coins.

It also explained that the Battle Pass options will now include better rewards, and with the new challenges, will be faster to complete with only 60 levels.

"Moving forward, we recognize that we need to be more timely, transparent, and consistent in our communications with you," Respawn added. "Your priorities are our priorities: cheaters, game stability, and quality of life updates are top of mind. We need to get better and it's why we're acknowledging them here."