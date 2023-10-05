Red Dead Redemption remaster gets welcome 60fps update on PS5

Red Dead Redemption's PS4 remaster just got a very welcome update: there's now an option to run the game at 60fps.

The change comes from update 1.03 to the PS4 version, adding "general bug fixes, stability fixes, and improvements" (thanks, Push Square). As of the latest update, you'll find the option to toggle the new 60fps mode in the game's settings menu.

It's worth noting, however, that this 60fps option only appears when playing the Red Dead Redemption remaster on PS5 via backwards compatibility. And no, the Nintendo Switch version of the remaster certainly doesn't support the new option, either.

What's particularly notable about this update is that it marks the first time Red Dead Redemption has officially supported a 60fps mode. Unlike Red Dead Redemption 2, the 2010 original never got a PC port and could only be played on seventh-gen hardware until the remasters arrived. That is unless you were playing the Xbox 360 version on Xbox Series X|S.

Speaking of Xbox, the Red Dead Redemption remaster isn't available to play on Microsoft's console, so fans will have to make do with the original 30fps version for now. Hopefully, Rockstar can work with Microsoft to offer 60fps performance via backwards compatibility all the same.

That's not unheard of, either. The Xbox 360 versions of Sonic Unleashed and Sonic Generations received compatibility patches on Xbox Series X|S a few years back, allowing them to be played at 60fps on the latest hardware. So, it's certainly not beyond the realms of possibility.

In any case, though, it's great to see one of Rockstar's best games finally playable at a smoother framerate, and I'm sure many PS5 owners will be keen to revisit the open-world western as a result of the 60fps update.

For more top Sony titles, consider browsing our list of the best PS5 games for a rundown of the console's most high-profile releases.