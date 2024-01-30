Planet Zoo launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March

The release date for the console version of Planet Zoo has finally been revealed.

Frontier Developments has today (January 30) announced that Planet Zoo: Console Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26.

The news was shared alongside a brand-new trailer - which you can watch below - showcasing the game on current-gen consoles and a collection of adorable furry and scaley friends, like Lema's, Armadillo, Tigers, Pandas, and more.

"Planet Zoo brings controller support that puts powerful creative tools at your fingertips and includes years’ worth of features, content, and animals from the celebrated PC video game’s free updates," the developer said.

The trailer also showcased the game's building mechanics and how players will be able to design their zoo, with game engine footage depicting snowy clifftops and tropical locales as available places to play in.

Pre-orders are now available, with the standard edition costing $49.99 (£39.99 / AU$75.89). If you're looking for more content with your base game, you can grab the Deluxe edition, which will cost $59.99 (£49.99 / AU$91.07), giving you access to 16 more species and two campaign scenarios.

There's also the Ultimate Edition for $119.99 ( £99.99 / AU$182.16), which includes everything previously mentioned in the Standard and Deluxe Edition, as well as a Season Pass.

The Season Pass expands the animal collection and gives players access to 14 future downloadable content (DLC) packs containing 81 new species from around the world, 15 additional campaign scenarios in different locations, and over 2000 additional scenery pieces.

All Season Pass content is expected to be released by March 2025. Pre-ordering will also reward players with three exclusive animals, including the Thomson's gazelle, pygmy hippopotamus, and Komodo dragon.

Planet Zoo was first released on PC in 2019, and regular DLC packs have been added to the game alongside free updates that have introduced new creatures and campaign scenarios.

