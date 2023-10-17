Payday 3’s first patch has been delayed again as devs apologize for “lack of communication”

The first major patch for Payday 3 is facing yet another delay, after the developers “identified some issues that need to be fixed” before it can be released.

Following its shaky launch at the end of September, Payday 3’s first patch was initially supposed to be released at the start of October, before it was pushed back to the middle of the month “to ensure its stability”. However, the official Payday Twitter account confirmed yesterday (October 16) that it’s now been delayed again, and no estimated launch window has been given this time.

“Heisters, we’re sorry for the lack of communication regarding the first patch,” the Twitter thread reads. “We have identified some issues that need to be fixed before we can bring it to you, but rest assured that this is the main priority for our teams.

“We're spending additional time revamping our patching process to ensure that we can have a steady cadence and momentum with patches going forward. We are careful with giving you an ETA right now, as we want to ensure we can deliver before we do so.”

Thankfully, Payday 3’s matchmaking issues, which were a huge problem at the game’s launch due to players struggling to play online, were already fixed at the start of the month . Prior to the fix, Starbreeze Studios stated that in the long term, it would be “evaluating a new partner for matchmaking services and making Payday 3 less dependent on online services”, and CEO Tobias Sjögren revealed on Twitter that the team was looking into the possibility of adding “some sort of offline mode” .

However, it’s not been definitively confirmed if an offline mode is on the way, or how soon it could be expected to roll out if it’s already in development. It seems likely that it would be a popular decision if it happens, though, based on the amount of prospective Payday 3 players who were disappointed when it was announced that the game would require an internet connection to play.