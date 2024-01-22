Palworld devs aware of bugs deleting save files - fix coming 'as soon as possible'

Palworld players have recently encountered a few problems with the open-world survival creature collector.

It seems as if some players have had issues with save files with data mysteriously vanishing, as well as others being unable to enjoy this survival game with friends as some multiplayer options fail to work.

"Currently, we have received over 50,000 inquiries," the Palworld dev team said on Twitter/X. "We sincerely apologize for the delay in response from our support team."

The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer, and losing saved data, and are currently working on fixing them. We will share information about the fixes for these issues as soon as possible."

However, if you don't want to wait for a patch that will take who knows how long, there may be a quick fix you can try to recover the lost saved data. A Google doc released by the developers includes details of how to troubleshoot in general, with the hope of reverting saved data from backup as well as fixing problems with multiplayer.

Here's a short rundown of the options given by the Palworld devs, which will hopefully restore previously saved data and bring your precious little creatures back to you:

C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\SaveGames\steamID\”, you will find your latest save data. Select the save data you wish to overwrite with your backup by checking the date displayed in Explorer and in-game.

Inside the save data directory, you will find player data and world data.

Also, you will find the “backup” folder in the same directory.

Select the saved date you want to restore by looking at the time of the saved data you want to restore.

Copy the “LocalData.sav” in the “backup” folder, and paste it in the save data directory. Please make sure to overwrite the save data you wish to overwrite.

Copy the world data in the “backup” folder, and paste it in the save data directory.

Launch the game

