Overwatch 2 season 10 makes all heroes free, adds new Clash mode and map

Blizzard Entertainment is making some significant changes to Overwatch 2, starting with unlocking every new hero in its roster.

A brand-new developer update details the many upcoming changes coming to the 5v5 first-person multiplayer shooter, and it all starts with Season 10.

Although there's no release date just yet for Season 10, Blizzard announced it will be shaking things up next season by implementing a much-requested feature: making all new heroes immediately free when they launch. This also applies to all existing heroes in the roster and means players will no longer have to purchase Overwatch Tokens to buy heroes or progress through the battle pass to unlock them.

This new change will go into effect with the game's 40th hero Venture, who will be released alongside season 10.

Keeping in line with hero changes, Overwatch 2 will soon allow players to earn, upgrade, and unlock Mythic skins through the new Mythic Shop, a new system that is aimed at speeding up the process for past and current seasonal skins as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass.

You can check out the developer update below.

"You get to decide how far into each Mythic skin you would like to build," Blizzard explains in the blog post. "So, for example, if you don't want to fully unlock all of a skin's color or model variations, you can spread your progression towards other Mythic hero skins."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Past Mythic's are also being added to the Mythic Shop and seasonal Mythic skins will be made available two seasons after their debut, meaning skins from seasons one through seven will be available in the Mythic Shop starting season 10.

Overwatch 2 will also be getting a brand new limited-time mode called Clash, which was first introduced during BlizzCon 2023. The trial mode kicks off at the start of season 10 and takes place on the new Hanaoka map. On the topic of new maps, Blizzard has also teased season 11, which will add a new Push map set in Peru, as well as bring a reworked Colosseo.

The studio added that following feedback, it will also be making "significant updates" to Dorado, Circuit Royale, Havana, and Numbani, although the details haven't yet been shared.

In addition to new character customization, season 10 will also change up its reward system. Players will be able to earn coins as they progress through the free and premium battle passes, "making them easier and more consistent to earn", as well as increasing the number of coins you can earn for free from 540 to 600 coins per season.

Blizzard didn't offer any details on the gameplay changes it will be making soon, but did say that its long-term vision is to "maintain a regular heartbeat in the game by consistently introducing new or updated systems, shaking up the meta, implementing rank resets, and introducing new rewards."