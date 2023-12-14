Netflix is currently working on nearly 90 games, says 'we’re just getting started'

Netflix has revealed its plans for the future of its gaming initiative, confirming it has almost 90 games currently in development.

"It's been just two years since we announced our ambition to make Netflix a destination for must-play games," Netflix's vice president of games, Mike Verdu, wrote in a new blog post. "While we’re still early in the journey, this last year we made foundational strides toward this goal."

Netflix has already launched 40 titles since the start of its shift to video games, which includes Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition which is set to arrive on the platform today (December 14), as well as its first two internally developed games, including Night School’s Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind.

In terms of what's next, Netflix says by the year's end it'll have 86 games available on the subscription service and revealed that "with nearly 90 more games in development, we’re just getting started."

The majority of these games haven't been announced just yet, but Netflix did share that four will be launching in 2024.

Those include Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, the sequel to life sim Cozy Grove from the company's internal studio Spry Fox, along with FashionVerse, Game Dev Tycoon, and Sonic Mania Plus.

Also coming to Netflix is a Rebel Moon game based on Zack Snyder's upcoming movie Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, which will be developed by Super Evil Megacorp.

There aren't many details to go by yet, but we know it will be a four-player co-op game and will take place after the events of A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

In addition, a game set in the universe of the popular South Korean series Squid Game has also been announced where users will "compete with other players in games from the hit series."

Netflix's current library of games is available with every Netflix membership without ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees.

For more, be sure to check out our list of the best PC games, as well as picks of the best mobile games on Android.