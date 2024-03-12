MultiVersus is making a return and it's coming to console and PC this May

The free-to-play Warner Bros. crossover fighting game MultiVersus is making an official return this May alongside some brand-new stages and characters.

Developer Player First Games has announced that MultiVersus will launch on May 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The studio has also confirmed that the 2D fighter will offer full cross-play, enabling users to play with friends on other platforms, and feature cross-progression support.

In a new announcement video shared to X (formerly Twitter), the studio revealed that it has rebuilt the entire game from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, which has enabled it to further improve online play, while also introducing a brand-new PvE (Player vs Environment) mode with unique rewards on offer, and new stages "based on reimagined universes and environments".

"The team has heard your feedback, we've learned a lot from our open beta," said game director Tony Huynh. "From day one, we set out to make a game that not only packs a punch, but makes a mark on the game genre we love."

'The Road to Launch' video also showcased new concept art of upcoming stages, as well as brand-new visuals, including for characters who have received updated character models thanks to Unreal Engine 5.

The fighting roster will also get some new faces, but the development team will be unveiling them as we near the release date, while current characters will receive all new combat mechanics.

MutliVersus was released in open beta in 2022 for all platforms alongside a battle pass and additional DLC characters, before it was taken offline in June 2023 ahead of its official launch.

The game features a ton of characters from several Warner Bros' franchises, including DC, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, Adventure Time, and more, and was well-received for fun, multiplayer action, according to Steam reviews.

