Mortal Kombat 1 Halloween Fatality "a new low", say fans

Mortal Kombat 1 will soon receive a Halloween-themed Fatality, but it’ll only be available via purchase in the Premium Store, and fans aren’t happy.

As IGN reports , the existence of the Halloween Fatality was first revealed in the recent version 0.134 update, which nonchalantly stated: “Halloween Fatality added to the Premium Store.”

At the time of writing, the Fatality itself isn’t currently showing up in the storefront at all - in a recent tweet , WB Games Support said that it will arrive at a “later date”, which is currently expected to be Friday, October 27. It’s not this that’s proving to be a problem amongst players, though - it’s the fact that it’s locked behind a paywall.

“The way we paid $70/80/120 for this game to have less free content [than] MK11 is sending me. Paying for new fatalities and voice packs is a new low,” Twitter user @Noir_is_black wrote .

User @_Addy_TT is also frustrated. Responding to WB Games, they tweeted : “Buying fatalities in a Mortal Kombat game!? I spent £85 on this premium version of the game and the content is really lacking and you have the nerve to charge for basic things that should [be] in the game at launch.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by @BeykandaForever, who posted : “Mortal Kombat has become one of the best examples of monetization ruining video games.”

Of course, Mortal Kombat is no stranger to microtransactions. In fact, speaking of Fatalities, 2015’s Mortal Kombat X allowed players to purchase consumable ‘Easy Fatalities’ with real money, which made the brutal finishing moves much easier to pull off (although it’s worth noting that it was possible to accumulate some of these for free, too).

Even so, the Halloween Fatality hasn’t gone down well. It’s not currently known how much it will cost, but we’ll certainly find out sooner rather than later since it’s set to hit the shop before long.