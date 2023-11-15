Humble Games is the latest company to announce layoffs in the games industry

Humble Games has laid off an unspecified number of employees as it makes a move to restructure.

Yesterday (November 14), it was reported by Videogames.si that a number of Humble Games had been laid off and were in the process of looking for new positions, making the studio the latest in the games industry to cut jobs.

Now in a new statement provided to the publication, a Humble representative has confirmed the news, saying that it said goodbye to "valued colleagues" due to restructuring.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for Humble Games and we can confirm that we had to say goodbye to valued colleagues," it reads. "Like many companies this year, we have experienced trends that required this restructure in order to ensure our long-term success.

"It's especially worth noting that everyone impacted by these changes are talented, dedicated individuals who made a huge impact."

It added that the company "remains focused and committed to working with amazing indie developers" going forward.

The company is best known for operating a digital storefront where users are able to buy Humble Bundles, collections of games and other software at a discounted price compared to other online stores. However, it's also published a number of big indie games, such as Stairway Games' farm sim Coral Island and Meowza Games' business sim Mineko's Night Market.

Earlier today, it was reported that Digital Bros - the parent company of 505 Games - is laying off around 30% of its global workforce, with "the predominant portion" of layoffs "concentrated within the studios."

The games industry has been wracked with continuous news of job cuts and major layoffs this year. Some of the most recent announcements come from the likes of Amazon Games, which cut 180 jobs, Ubisoft, Naughty Dog, along with every unionized Dragon Age: Dreadwolf quality assurance (QA) tester at the outsourcing company Keywords Studios.

