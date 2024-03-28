Helldivers 2 adds Quasar Cannon and Heavy Machine Gun Stratagems to accidentally shoot your friends with

Co-op shooter Helldivers 2 is back with yet another update, this time adding two all-new Stratagems that seem specifically designed to help combat the brutal Automaton enemy type.

The official Helldivers 2 X / Twitter account confirmed these powerful weapons with a neat, lore-appropriate graphic that shows off the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun. Both can be earned in-game and distributed to players on the battlefield by calling them in via their Stratagem loadout.

The post states that these Stratagems "are available now for use against the Automaton horde," implying that these powerful weapons are particularly effective against the deadly robotic faction.

Helldivers, support has arrived! The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun are available now for use against the Automaton horde. pic.twitter.com/EZSzXJWSPnMarch 28, 2024 See more

For those not in the know, Stratagems are powerful items in Helldivers 2 that can seriously turn the tide of battle if used appropriately. They can come in the form of massive guns as seen above, air strikes, placeable turrets or even something as simple as an ammunition resupply. They require players to input a code with the directional buttons, adding a layer of intensity when enemy counts become particularly frightening on if you're playing on the higher difficulties.

It will be interesting to see existing Helldivers 2 players takes to these new weapons. The game does feature friendly fire which, as you'd expect, often leads to players (accidentally or otherwise) killing members of their team. No doubt this will also be the case with these two powerful Stratagem weapons.

Launching only last month on PlayStation 5 and PC, Helldivers 2 has a long life ahead of it if its immense popularity is anything to go by. If you're a regular player and keen to stay up to date on the multiplayer shooter's future, be sure to read up about the latest details on our dedicated Helldivers 2 update page.

