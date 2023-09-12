Galacticare breaks the medical sim mold by letting you incinerate your patients

Galacticare is the new upcoming medical sim strategy title that expertly combines quirky alien procedures with complex base building and management.

It's time for Starfield to move over, as this outer space adventure is set to save the galaxy in a new way. Armed with state-of-the-art alien tech, you must build and manage a series of hospitals across space to ensure alien life not only lives but flourishes.

You will also be able to build up your team of doctors with specialists that you meet and help along your adventure. Each one will have specific traits that will come in handy down the line. This is especially important considering the wide range of illnesses and needs your patients will have, such as nutrition, claustrophobia, a need for postmodern art, and so on.

This top-down medical sim sandbox allows you to fully customize every hospital to suit your task and fulfil your needs as the manager of outer space's most chaotic medical facility.

What could go wrong?

(Image credit: CULT Games)

Galacticare's universe is chaotic and violent, with tons of various species inhabiting it, with even more illnesses and diseases that can plague each one. You'll need to be on your A-game to heal the sick.

However, it has to be said that some of the cures aren't exactly soothing. You can electrocute patients, drain them of fluids, freeze and then flambe them all in the name of science and curing the sick. This is all well and good for extra-terrestrials, but if you so happen to find a human on your journeys, be sure to treat them with a little more care.

You also have to look after patients in more ways than just medical ones. Every species will have specific needs that must be met and standards that need to be kept. You can't simply have everyone piled into a small, windowless waiting room. There needs to be order and options to ensure that standards are high and the sick are happy and comfortable.

(Image credit: CULT Games)

This is where the strategy comes into play. While it's true that the sandbox element of Galacticare means that you can build up your hospital any way you see fit, there are still some rules you need to stick to. Hallways shouldn't become clogged; sweeper robots need ready access to where the sick wait in case of urgent cleanup, and some rooms should be located close to one another for duel treatment purposes.

Suppose you manage to tick all these boxes. In that case, your hospital rating will skyrocket and allow you to progress to the following disease-stricken location, where you will be able to research and hopefully cure even more illnesses.

Galacticare will be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. I seriously cannot wait to jump head-first into this space-age medical sim and start working on cures for everything that this galaxy is able to throw at me.

Galacticare's release date hasn't been announced yet, but in the meantime, check out these fantastic simulation games available to play right now.