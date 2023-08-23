Expeditions: A MudRunner Game announced as latest entry into the off-roading series

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game has been announced as the next installment in the series of off-road adventure games and is expected to launch next year.

Expeditions looks to channel everything awesome about its predecessors from Saber Interactive, but this time, frame it all within exploration, discovery, and uncovering mysteries and challenges of the land.

The trailer shows a whole host of awesome-looking vehicles, tools, and gear, navigating and traversing expansive landscapes of all kinds, complete with accompanying epic music that swells alongside a smooth voice-over, encouraging exploration in and of itself. You can check it out in full below.

Talking about the game and the trailer in a blog post, Saber outlines what's on offer, and what's in store.

Stating that there will be plenty of familiar elements in Expeditions - "untamed lands, difficult terrains, and unprecedented vehicle-driving physics" - players will see the formula taken further and developed upon with "a real call to adventure, where players will utilize newly gadget-packed vehicles and an expert crew to explore uncharted gorgeous landscapes and discover breathtaking landmarks". These landscapes won't roll over easily though, and you'll need to plan your journeys wisely utilizing a reconnaissance drone, metal detector, and camera to make sure you locate your target and chart a safe route to it. You'll also have to manage your camp smartly by choosing the right experts and research buildings to unlock new abilities and skills.

The game's exploration and discovery focus will manifest in rewarding scientific expeditions that will see you conquer Mother Nature, and find "hidden treasures and forgotten ruins". It all sounds incredibly deep and detailed, and once you throw in the latest in graphics and physics, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is likely to be the perfect scratch to that off-road and exploration itch many of us have.

If going deep into planning and executing off-road exploration and journeys is your thing, then Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is for you when it releases in 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

