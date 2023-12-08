Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gets a new trailer and platform confirmation

We've finally got a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 16 years after the previous game.

The newest trailer shows off actual in-game fights, which players will be able to enjoy. Iconic characters such as Goku and Vegeta go head to head in battles that will shake the earth. The fights also make full use of the iconic Budokai Tenkaichi style, which is best known for its anime visuals, epic aerial battles, and 3D combat.

Fans have always lorded this series of fighting games as one of the best in anime history. It's really just a test of strength and will as players match up against each other while taking control of some of the strongest characters to ever grace our screens.

"Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels," Bandai Namco explains in the trailer's description. "Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques."

The trailer also reveals that the upcoming fighting game will be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also available to the wishlist right now.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be the fourth installment in the fighting game series based on the popular anime Dragon Ball Z. The last series entry was Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, which was released in 2007 for the PS2 and Wii.

Bandai Namco first announced this upcoming fighting game back in March and posted a teaser trailer. While this really just showed the fan favorite Goku transforming in preparation for battle, it still broke the anime-loving side of the internet.

