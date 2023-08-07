Destiny 2 is getting a facelift thanks to "an all-new mechanic"

In a new state of the game update, Destiny 2 game director, Joe Blackburn, has summarized everything the team over at Bungie hopes to accomplish with the free-to-play shooter.

As the dev team for Destiny 2 begin to gear up for The Final Shape and the seasons leading up to it, Blackburn is taking fans through everything the team is making and playing right now in the newest State of the Game update.

Even after six months, the central goal for Destiny 2 is to "expand players' imaginations", according to Blackburn. In Lightfall and Season of Defiance, the Bungie team changed many of the ways in which players interacted with the title. Whether that be core systems, buildcrafting overhauls, or streamlining seasonal currencies.

"While there’s always room for us to revise and improve, the community’s response has reinforced that we’re on the right track with norm-breaking efforts like these, and we’ll be rolling out something very new and different in Season 23", Blackburn said.

In the spirit of this, Bungie will be taking Destiny 2 into new creative territories for the next season, with some massive overhauls, including the Seasonal progression paradigm getting an "all-new mechanic".

Unfortunately, not much else is known about this reality-shattering change, as fans will have to wait for the next showcase scheduled for August 22.

Another goal for the year is to make Destiny 2 more challenging. "Although we were a bit uneven on this one at the start of the year, we feel we achieved this goal after making additional tweaks based on general feedback at Lightfall’s launch. While enemies in Neomuna still pack a punch regardless of your level, players have been able to steadily climb in Power to take on the more difficult challenges they may have had a tough time with earlier in the year, due to the absence of a Power level cap increase in Season of the Deep", Blackburn said.

However, it is now confirmed that the power level cap in Season 22 won't be raised. Largely, players have had a positive reception to this, as many appreciate playing at their own pace and not simply chasing the Pinnacles each week.

You'll be able to see all of Destiny 2's upcoming changes for yourself on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Although if you're looking for even more tips in the meantime, then check out our guide on all the best Destiny 2 PvE weapons.