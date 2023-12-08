Dead by Daylight universe expands with The Casting of Frank Stone - releasing in 2024

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight universe is about to get even bigger with The Casting of Frank Stone, which is being developed by The Dark Pictures Anthology studio Supermassive Games.

The first trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone was unveiled during The Game Awards 2023, and it’s set to release at some point in 2024 on Xbox Series X |S, PlayStation 5 , and PC. You can take a look at the trailer below.

Described as a “heart-pounding narrative game,” a press release hints that every decision will matter, with players able to shape both the story and outcome. It’ll apparently provide an “unprecedented look” at the Dead by Daylight world, so if you love your lore, this sounds like it’ll be a great time.

“We’re always looking at ways to offer different experiences to the Dead by Daylight community,” Mathieu Côté, the head of partnerships at Behaviour Interactive said in a statement. “Our players have been interested in a single-player narrative experience for quite some time, and we’re excited to expand the Dead by Daylight universe and explore new territory with Supermassive games, a studio that is at the forefront of modern video game storytelling.”

The story sounds really interesting, too - the “shadow” of the titular murderer, Frank Stone is said to loom over the game’s setting, Cedar Hills. A press release reads: “As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself.”

Creative director Steve Goss teased: “Expect emotional, tense moments and twists and turns as you get to know a new cast of characters outside of The Entity’s Realm.”

The Casting of Frank Stone is said to be aimed at both existing Dead by Daylight fans and newcomers, so if you’re all about a spooky horror experience, this seems like a game to keep an eye on.