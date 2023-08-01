Cities Skylines 2 lets 'you build on an area 5 times bigger than before'

Cities Skylines 2 is breaking barriers with its massive map, which is five times as big as its predecessor's.

The release date of Cities Skylines 2 is getting closer, and, since it's scheduled for launch on October 24, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, there isn't that long to wait. As launch day approaches, however, developer Colossal Order is unleashing more teasers for excited players.

Today, we got a massive info dump on the Maps and Themes in Cities Skylines 2, and it all looks very impressive. "How the world feels, looks, and changes sets the scene for our lived experience", Colossal Order said in a YouTube trailer. The map is now five times bigger than the original, clocking in at 159 km2, "which is bigger than some countries". In fact, it's roughly the same size as Liechtenstein in central Europe.

"In Cities: Skylines, the playable area consists of 5x5 tiles, 9 of which can be purchased once everything is unlocked," Colossal Order says. "One map tile is 1.92 x 1.92 km which results in the total playable area being 92.16km² with a maximum of 33.18km² to build a city on."

The extensive map encourages even more creativity as you "think outside the box". Players can now "create connections to cities beyond the edge of your map to open up trade routes that can accelerate your city's growth". You can also think vertically in Cities Skylines 2. Now height limits have been lifted; you can build in ways you never have before and get creative with your cities.

You can also shape the feel and look of your city. Despite choosing one region, you'll be able to "pepper European buildings in your North American city and Vice Versa". This'll hopefully mean that you can make every city unique and personalized to your tastes.

