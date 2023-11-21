Cities: Skylines 2 developers reveal next year's roadmap and delays to the expansion

Cities: Skylines 2's developer, Colossal Order, has confirmed that a new expansion pass is on hold until it can fix all the existing problems with the main game.

Cities: Skylines 2 has encountered several issues since its launch, thanks to its taxing requirements, which were meant to future-proof the city-building simulation for years to come. However, this has proven to be too much for players with slightly older PC parts.

These problems have meant that the Cities: Skylines 2 devs are too busy trying to patch the game and fix issues to successfully launch another expansion. In an update to the simulator's roadmap, you can see that all expansions have been pushed back to Q1 of 2024.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

"In light of our commitment to improve the game performance and to prioritize the mods editor availability, there have been adjustments made to the Expansion Pass post-launch content timeline," Colossal Order details in a news post.

Unfortunately, this means that if you were looking forward to the new Beach Properties Asset Pack or the Deluxe Relax Radio Station, then you'll have to wait until sometime in Q1 2024. The later expansions, Modern Architecture, Urban Promenades, as well as Bridges and Ports, won't be available to players until Q2 2024 at the earliest. However, this may be subject to change, considering all the work Colossal Order has to do to fix the main game.

This promise to delay any expansions hasn't come out of the blue. Earlier this month, Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order, pledged that the team will focus entirely on fixing the base game. "My pledge to you is that Colossal Order will keep working on Cities: Skylines 2 so it will reach its full potential," Hallikainen wrote in a blog post.

