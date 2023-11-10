Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest anti-cheat measures will disable cheaters’ parachutes 'for fun'

While there’s no doubt that most Call of Duty fans will be laser-focused on the newly released Modern Warfare 3 today, the CoD dev team has issued an update on its RICOCHET: Anti-Cheat measures and has announced some “fun” new mitigation strategies for Warzone .

In a blog post published yesterday (November 9), the latest, “obvious” anti-cheat trick was revealed, and it’s called “Splat.” This delivers quite literally what it says on the tin, and takes out verified cheaters quickly from matches, in one fell swoop.

“With Splat, if a cheater is discovered, we may randomly, and for fun, disable their parachute, sending them careening into the ground after they deploy,” the blog post reads.

“But what if we catch them after they’ve deployed? Well, Splat can also adjust player velocity, which transforms a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop, taking them out instantly. This is one of many new tricks we’ve developed – and we’ll talk about more in the future.”

The blog post also reassures players that this silly mitigation measure can’t kick in for anyone who’s not been verified to be cheating - it can’t be activated by mistake, or as a direct result of player reports.

“While it’s fun to annoy cheaters that make it into games, our aim is to prevent them from ever getting near a match,” the post continues. “Prevention is key to the continued evolution of RICOCHET: Anti-Cheat.”

It’s worth noting that the post didn’t say that these latest measures will be included in Modern Warfare 3. In the latest first-person shooter (FPS), cheaters in multiplayer can expect to be hit with pre-existing mitigation measures such as ‘Cloaking’ (which stops cheaters from being able to see opposing players) and 'Damage Shield' (which disables cheaters’ critical damage, making them vulnerable to other players).