Bungie talks about its “path forward” for Destiny 2 after “one of the most difficult weeks in our studio’s history”

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has discussed its “path forward” for its popular FPS following the announcement of redundancies at the company earlier this week.

It’s not known how many staff members have been impacted by layoffs at the studio, but on October 30, CEO Pete Parsons said it was “a sad day at Bungie as we say goodbye to colleagues who have all made a significant impact on our studio.” He described them all as “exceptional individuals”.

In a news post on the Bungie website yesterday (November 2), the Destiny 2 dev team wrote: “This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our studio’s history, as we’ve parted ways with people we respect and admire. We’ve spent this week supporting one another, including those at the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who no longer are.”

It continued, acknowledging “feedback and concerns” Destiny 2 fans have had about recent seasons and the Lightfall expansion. It noted: “We know we have lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough, and that’s going to change.

“To us, the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience,” it wrote. “We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to.”

Before wrapping up the statement, the team added that it’s “intensely focused on exceeding your expectations for The Final Shape”, with “more than 650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment and its subsequent Episodes.”

Numerous games companies have been affected by layoffs this year, including Fortnite developer Epic Games , F1 Manager developer Frontier Developments , and Crystal Dynamics .