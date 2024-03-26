Bethesda confirms The Elder Scrolls 6 team has been 'playing early builds' in new development update

As The Elder Scrolls series celebrates its 30th anniversary, Bethesda Game Studios has provided an update on the development of The Elder Scrolls 6.

In a celebration post shared to X (formerly Twitter) on March 25, Bethesda began by sharing a statement dedicated to The Elder Scrolls: Arena, which launched the series in 1994. The studio went on to discuss its significance, as well as how much the series has grown to include more titles over the years, including Daggerfall, Morrowind, Oblivion, and perhaps its most popular, Skyrim.

The company also touched on The Elder Scrolls Online, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, before noting that it has "other exciting projects underway as well" including The Elder Scrolls: Castles on mobile, which is described as a "unique take on a castle builder where you control your own dynasty."

Perhaps the most notable detail in the post was Bethesda's small update on the development of The Elder Scrolls 6, the next mainline game in the series, as it has confirmed that it now has playable builds.

Happy 30 years of The Elder Scrolls:

“Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter - The Elder Scrolls 6,” Bethesda wrote. “Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure.

“Thank you again for supporting us all these decades, and all you have brought to the games, making them your own. We couldn’t be more excited to continue it and celebrate the next 30 years.”

Aside from this small teaser, the studio didn't offer any more details on the progress it's made since announcing the game in 2018. After six years, we still don't have a release date, however, it was reported in September that the game is expected to launch in 2026 or later.

Game director Todd Howard also explained last year that he wants The Elder Scrolls 6 to be the "ultimate fantasy-world simulator" and even implied that Bethesda may have revealed the next major title too soon.