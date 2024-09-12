Rebellion announces new Atomfall Survival Pack featuring exclusive DLC ahead of the game's March 2025 release

Developer Rebellion has revealed brand-new Atomfall merchandise ahead of its 2025 release.

The survival-action game may not be arriving until next March, but that doesn't mean fans can't already secure some exclusive merch ahead of time.

Today, the indie studio behind Sniper Elite: Resistance and Zombie Army announced the Atomfall Survival Pack, a unique merchandise bundle inspired by the upcoming single-player game.

Starting today and running until October 11, fans can preorder the bundle for £89.99 (around $116.99) to get their hands on some limited-time goodies that will ship when the game launches next year.

The Atomfall Survival Pack is bundled within a Tin Box Cache Replica and comes featured with some decorative items like a poster and postcards, a badge, a diorama, and more.

Those who preorder the limited-time pack will also receive exclusive downloadable content (DLC) including the metal detector cosmetic skin which can be redeemed at launch. It's important to note that the Atomfall Survival Pack does not come with a copy of the game.

(Image credit: Rebellion Developments)

Atomfall Survival Pack includes:

Diorama – a 20cm diorama of the classic British red phone box

– a 20cm diorama of the classic British red phone box Postcards – A perfect way to treasure your idyllic visit to the village of Wyndham with its rolling green hills and friendly locals.

– A perfect way to treasure your idyllic visit to the village of Wyndham with its rolling green hills and friendly locals. Tin Box Cache Replica – Store your survival necessities in this replica cache measuring 20 x 14 x 7cm

– Store your survival necessities in this replica cache measuring 20 x 14 x 7cm The Old Bridge Beer Mat – A local favourite

– A local favourite BARD Pin badge – An essential for any member of the British Atomic Research Department

– An essential for any member of the British Atomic Research Department Poster – Help keep your community safe and educate your neighbours on the dangers of playing with robots

– Help keep your community safe and educate your neighbours on the dangers of playing with robots British flag Rosette – Carry on and show your national pride

Carry on and show your national pride 3 x Skill patches – Display your newly learnt skills

Display your newly learnt skills Exclusive DLC – Cosmetic metal detector skin (will be emailed in March 2025 to a provided email address)

Atomfall, which was first announced as part of the Xbox Games Showcase in June, is coming to PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is a first-person survival game inspired by the real-life events set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England.