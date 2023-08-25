Armored Core 6’s first boss difficulty is proving to be a mixed bag with players

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon finally came out today (Friday, August 25) on PC and consoles, and as GamesRadar+ reports , many players have immediately run into difficulty with the very first boss in the game. That fact is proving to be either an absolute treat or extreme annoyance, depending on who you ask.

The tricky customer in question is the AH12 HC Helicopter, which is found at the end of chapter one. A quick search on Twitter for ‘Armored Core 6 first boss’ or ‘tutorial boss’ quickly reveals just how many players have been struggling with it, and even though it’s the game’s first major foe, you can’t blame them at all - this is a FromSoftware game, after all.

Having your mech repeatedly blasted to bits obviously isn’t everyone’s idea of fun - some have called it “frustrating” and “ridiculous” . Veterans of the Armored Core series and fans of FromSoftware and soulsborne titles are revelling in it though, with one tweeting : “After seven tries I have defeated the first boss of the game[,] let’s go[,] this rules.”

Another wrote : “Well Armored Core 6 is goated. Spent an hour getting my ass kicked by the first major boss and enjoyed every second of it.”

In her review, TechRadar Gaming’s staff writer, Cat Bussell, gave Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon a three out of five, and praised its “responsive and satisfying combat” and “exciting and varied missions”. However, she felt that the game's soulsborne mechanics make it weaker . She wrote: “While there’s certainly a lot to enjoy in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the title presents a skewed experience that neither scratches the soulsborne itch nor remains entirely true to the mech piloting power fantasy at the heart of the Armored Core series.”

If you’re feeling brave, Armored Core 6 is now available on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X |S and PC. Just don’t expect it to be easy.