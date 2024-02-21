Action-RPG Sand Land gets 9-minute trailer showcasing combat and cozy elements

Upcoming action-RPG Sand Land , which is based on the manga series from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, has received a lengthy overview trailer showcasing even more elements that players can look forward to when it launches.

Specifically, the nine-minute trailer has shown off plenty more in-game combat. Players will be able to fight both on foot and in vehicles, the latter of which can be customized with different weapons such as machine guns and lasers. They can also be modified with parts to affect things such as their performance and suspension, and upgraded to increase their durability.

It’s not just battles that these vehicles are good for, however. As well as being able to traverse the land in them (using them to overcome obstacles at times), players will also be able to take on races to put their speed to the test.

Fast-paced action aside, the latest trailer has also unveiled some cozy elements that will seemingly help round out the Sand Land experience nicely. Namely, by completing side quests, discovering certain items, or taking down enemies, players will be able to revitalize and grow the hub area, Spino City, into a thriving location full of shopkeepers.

Within the city, players will also be able to decorate their own room, just for fun. Right now, it’s not clear how many options there’ll be to customize this to your liking, but the trailer revealed that you’ll be able to change the appearance of the walls, ceilings and floors, as well as add furniture. With different decoration styles such as cyber, woodland, and modern showcased in the latest footage, it looks like a cute way to unwind after battles.

Sand Land is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on April 26.