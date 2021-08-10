This easy-to-use password manager is now seriously affordable

If you've ever paid attention to security experts, you'll know that using your birthday, pet's name, or variations of the word "password" to secure your online accounts is a terrible idea.

Using complex and unique passwords across all of your accounts keeps you safe from password-related data breaches. And fortunately, the best password managers make generating and storing secure passwords simple.

Exclusively for TechRadar Pro readers, Keeper Security is offering as much as 30% off of its multi-year Unlimited and Family plans, for a limited time only.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $73.48 | 3 years, 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan: $157.48 | 3 years, 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

In the digital age, cybersecurity shouldn't be taken lightly. Keeping your logins and sensitive data in a single secure vault can go a long way towards keeping you protected.

With convenience and security rolled into one, Keeper Security has become a household name in password management.

With Keeper Unlimited, you can store, generate and autofill an unlimited number of passwords and gain access to a range of additional features on top, and the three-year plan is now offered for only $73.48/£62.98.

If you need multiple user accounts, meanwhile, Keeper Family is the way to go. The three-year plan is now available for just $157.48/£151.18 and comes with 10GB secure file storage.

Why is this a great deal?

Apart from the secure digital vault where you store your login credentials, Keeper Security is also renowned for its ease of use, intuitive design and secure sharing features.

Keeper helps users generate random but high-strength passwords on every website and allows them to access their credentials easily from any of their devices. The BreachWatch feature, meanwhile, monitors the dark web and alerts users if their passwords have been leaked as part of a data breach and published online.

Assistance is always on hand with Keeper's 24/7 expert customer support, and users also have the option to sign up for Keeper Concierge, which gives them a dedicated product specialist who provides personalized one-on-one training and support.

Staying organized and avoiding data breach risks has never been so hassle-free. And at such a low price, this Keeper deal is not to be missed.