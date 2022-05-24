Radeon RX 6900 XT falls to $100 below MSRP - a great value GPU deal finally

It's been a while, to say the least, but high-end graphics card deals are finally returning to store shelves. Case in point - this XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT at Newegg for $899.99.

Today's price on this card isn't just hovering around MSRP, it's a whole $100 lower, which easily makes it one of the best graphics card prices we've found over the entire past two years.

While AMD cards in general tend to be less popular than their Nvidia counterparts, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is a fantastic choice if you're looking to build a 1440p or even a 4K setup. On raw power terms, you're looking at somewhere between an RTX 3080 and an RTX 3090 - very high-end cards indeed - although AMD GPUs tend to lag behind Nvidia's slightly when it comes to Ray-Tracing performance.

Either way, this is one graphics card that will super-charge your setup. Make sure, however, that you have enough case real estate and a fairly beefy (700+ watt) power supply to accommodate this beast. It's also worth noting that this graphics card deal at Newegg is set to end on June 1st, so you don't have long to snag one.

Radeon RX 6900 XT now on sale

XFX Speedster Limited Black Radeon RX 6900 XT: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - Build a super high-end setup with this XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT - now retailing for $100 below MSRP. This is easily the best graphics card deal we've seen in recent memory and an absolutely stellar buy if you've been holding out for a reasonably priced 1440p/4k GPU. Note, this price expires on June 1st so snap it up quickly if you're interested.

Should you buy now, or hold out?

Our graphics card buying advice over the past few months has been to generally wait but today's price on the Radeon RX 6900 XT is well worth considering. Why? Well, firstly, a card at MSRP just a month back would have been considered a steal. In comparison, a card for under $100 is an absolute bargain and one of the first 'true' graphics card deals we've seen for the past two years at least.

Secondly, just this past week we've seen AMD release a few new cards, including the Radeon RX 6950 XT - essentially updated versions of the AMD RDNA 2 range of cards. A month ago, we would have said wait it out to see how these cards fare value-wise versus the Radeon RX 6900 XT. In short, these new cards bring some optimizations but nothing spectacular. We wouldn't advise paying more for an RX 6950 XT when you can get an RX 6900 for $300 cheaper.

The real reason to wait, if there is any, is that we could see a new line of AMD RDNA 3 cards somewhere down the line this year, most likely in September. If you want to wait until then, it could be worth seeing how things play out. Performance gains are a given here, although details are still thin on the ground. It's also highly likely that these cards will feature a hefty jump in price, so definitely don't expect any big deals straight out the gates, even with a market that's returning to normality.

