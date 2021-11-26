PS5 running out of space? This Black Friday SSD deal is the best way to upgrade

The PS5 SSD might be incredibly fast, but it's ludicrously small. What makes it worse is that the PCIe 4.0 SSDs that can add more space are very expensive. Luckily, now that the Black Friday deals have arrived, you can get the best SSD on the market for a little less.

Right now at Amazon you can get the Samsung 980 Pro with 1TB of Storage and a built-on heatsink for just $199, cutting a hefty $50 off its list price. And, if even if you don't need the heatsink for whatever reason (like if you want to buy it for your gaming PC), you can get the same amount of storage for just $169, down from $229. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Black Friday SSD deals where you are.)

Samsung SSDs are usually pretty good, but the 980 Pro is hands down the best SSD on the market right now. It's reasonably priced for a PCIe 4.0 drive and it is more than fast enough for pretty much anyone. We installed one in our PS5, and the PS5 rated it at 5,700 MB/s, which is more than fast enough. And, Final Fantasy VII Remake still loads in, like, a second on it, so it's a worthwhile addition to your console.

And on PC, in our review, we saw a peak read speed of 6,783 MB/s which is incredibly fast, and it was able to transfer a 10GB folder in under four seconds. Basically, it's a speedy little drive. And now that there's a version of the SSD with a built-in Heatsink, it's a no-brainer to toss it into a console for an easy upgrade.

But PC gamers should go for the version without a heatsink, as that is running for $169 for a 1TB model, especially if you have a CPU that supports the storage standard – which would be AMD Ryzen 3000 and later or Intel 11th-generation or later.

