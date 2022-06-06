Huge Alienware gaming laptop deals knock up to $1,050 off RTX machines

We've spotted three fantastic Alienware gaming laptop deals featured on the official Dell store right now that are great buys if you're looking for a premium machine.

First up, the cheapest of the three is this Alienware m15 R6 model for $1,099.99 (was $1,549.99) (opens in new tab), which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. These aren't super-duper high-end specs but this one is a decent buy if you're looking for 1080p gaming performance on a relatively reasonable budget. This listing is one of the cheapest Alienware gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) we've seen in recent months - and it still comes with the great screen and design these machines are known for.

If you do want more power, however, consider this new Alienware x15 model for $1,599.99 (was $2,299) (opens in new tab) - which features an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This one significantly ups the processor and the RAM to get a machine with a more well-rounded base of power. It still features that RTX 3060 graphics card but having these beefy components will get you a nice bump in performance in-game - and out of game, too, should you use your machine for other intensive applications.

Finally, we've got this upgraded Alienware x15 for $1,699.99 (was $2,749) (opens in new tab), which is the best Alienware gaming laptop deal featured today with a whopping $1,050 saving. Specs-wise, this one features an RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD making it one very capable machine indeed. It's also got a 360Hz refresh rate display - which you might even put through its paces thanks to the speedy RTX 3070 in this machine. Overall, it's a pricey but worthwhile buy if you're looking for something that can give you great performance for a few good years.

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just down below.

Alienware gaming laptop deals

