Huge Alienware gaming laptop deals knock up to $1,050 off RTX machines

By published

Three heavily-reduced premium gaming laptops to check out

deals image: Alienware x15 gaming laptop on blue background
(Image credit: Future)

We've spotted three fantastic Alienware gaming laptop deals featured on the official Dell store right now that are great buys if you're looking for a premium machine.

First up, the cheapest of the three is this Alienware m15 R6 model for $1,099.99 (was $1,549.99) (opens in new tab), which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. These aren't super-duper high-end specs but this one is a decent buy if you're looking for 1080p gaming performance on a relatively reasonable budget. This listing is one of the cheapest Alienware gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) we've seen in recent months - and it still comes with the great screen and design these machines are known for.

If you do want more power, however, consider this new Alienware x15 model for $1,599.99 (was $2,299) (opens in new tab) - which features an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This one significantly ups the processor and the RAM to get a machine with a more well-rounded base of power. It still features that RTX 3060 graphics card but having these beefy components will get you a nice bump in performance in-game - and out of game, too, should you use your machine for other intensive applications.

Finally, we've got this upgraded Alienware x15 for $1,699.99 (was $2,749) (opens in new tab), which is the best Alienware gaming laptop deal featured today with a whopping $1,050 saving. Specs-wise, this one features an RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD making it one very capable machine indeed. It's also got a 360Hz refresh rate display - which you might even put through its paces thanks to the speedy RTX 3070 in this machine. Overall, it's a pricey but worthwhile buy if you're looking for something that can give you great performance for a few good years.

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just down below.

Alienware gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab)

Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop: $1,549.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $450 - The cheapest Alienware gaming laptop deal featured this week. This baseline m15 R6 model features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. You get great 1080p performance with this machine without breaking the bank - plus that unique Alienware design these machines are known for.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Alienware x15 gaming laptop: $2,299 $1,599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $700 - This mid-range x15 model features an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it a really powerful well rounded machine for the money. The jump up in price is significant with this one but it's one of the newer models - plus a great choice if you're going to be using your machine for other intensive applications outside of gaming.

(opens in new tab)

Alienware x15 gaming laptop: $2,749 $1,699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Save $1,005 - The best Alienware gaming laptop deal featured this week, and certainly the one with the biggest saving, is this higher-end x15 model. This one is very pricey but features an RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-11800H, making it a blazingly fast machine. It's also packing an upgraded 360Hz refresh rate display for silky-smooth visuals.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Looking for something cheaper? We've got you covered with our main cheap gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) page. Over there you'll find plenty more recommendations, including machines for well under $1,000.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.