Get a 2TB Samsung SSD for its best ever price on Amazon

Black Friday is always a good time to get deep discounts on solid state drives, along with other PC components and accessories. Now, we're seeing big discounts before we've even reached the day itself, with 43% off our preferred budget SSD option, the Samsung 860 Evo.

The 2TB edition is available right now for just $230, which is plenty of space to install Red Dead Redemption 2, Hitman 2, and probably about 12 other modern blockbusters, if the increasing storage demands of PC games are anything to go by. You can also get the 970 Evo Plus NVME option at a heavy discount.

Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SATA SSD: $400 $230

Get a massive 43% off this fantastic SATA solid state drive, which we've named our best budget SSD. Black Friday is a great time to get a big saving on SATA SSDs, and this is the cheapest price that Amazon has offered for this particular drive.View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD: $499 $399

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive and don't mind spending a little extra, this is a decent drop for 2TB. That's plenty of space for games, media, or whatever else you want to store. View Deal

Here's how we described the 860 Evo in our round-up of the best SSDs: "Though limited by the SATA3 interface, the Samsung 860 Evo delivers performance that iterates on its predecessor with improved read/write speeds and an array of form factors, while still maintaining its budget price." So, if you want a good amount of storage without busting into your retirement fund, consider the 860 a particularly good bet.

