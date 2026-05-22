With the UK set to hit temperatures upwards of 30°C this coming week, many of us are looking for ways to keep cool, calm and collected whilst we work.

A quick search will return a bunch of great gadgets that promise to help you survive the office sauna. From fancy fans to air conditioning units, options are plentiful and many of them, like the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Fan, are certainly very cool.

But at £399 a pop, they are also very expensive. Let’s be honest, that's a lot of money for six days of British summer.

I’ve made it my mission to source a stack of budget-friendly products and gadgets that will do the same job at a fraction of the price. So, if you’re a fan of saving your hard-earned money, you’re in the right place.