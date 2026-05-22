“£400 for a fan? No thanks” – 8 products to keep you cool at work for less than £100
Stay cool in the coming heatwave for £200 less than a Dyson fan
With the UK set to hit temperatures upwards of 30°C this coming week, many of us are looking for ways to keep cool, calm and collected whilst we work.
A quick search will return a bunch of great gadgets that promise to help you survive the office sauna. From fancy fans to air conditioning units, options are plentiful and many of them, like the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Fan, are certainly very cool.
But at £399 a pop, they are also very expensive. Let’s be honest, that's a lot of money for six days of British summer.
I’ve made it my mission to source a stack of budget-friendly products and gadgets that will do the same job at a fraction of the price. So, if you’re a fan of saving your hard-earned money, you’re in the right place.
Ever since I was allocated my first desk over a decade ago, I've had an obsession with making my workspace as productive as possible. During several UK heatwaves, I have developed a foolproof strategy for keeping cool at work.
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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