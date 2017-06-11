qBittorrent review

If you’ve found other torrent apps a little too keen on blasting you with ads or changing things on your PC, you’ll find the difference refreshing.

qBittorrent is a fast. easy to use torrent client that uses as few of your PC's resources as possible for improved speeds.

Unlike most free clients, qBittorrent is completely open source, meaning there are no ads and you don't have to pay extra for extensions and add-ons. Anyone can develop their own new features and fix bugs, and you’ll benefit from regular updates.

User experience

Some torrent apps offer every conceivable function. Others keep things as simple as possible. qBittorrent sits right in the middle, aiming to “meet the needs of most users while using as little CPU and memory as possible”.

That means that although it isn’t too frightening it still packs in a lot of features. It boasts an integrated torrent search engine, media player, encryption, prioritisation of torrents and the files within those torrents, IP filtering and torrent creation, and it’s the closest open source, adware-free equivalent to uTorrent.

The only real downside is that there are far fewer plugins available for qBittorrent than there are for uTorrent.

If you’re looking for a well behaved torrent client that covers the essentials without getting overly complicated, qBittorrent is great. Even if you've never used a torrent client before, you'll be happily downloading large files in a matter of minutes.

Remember to use a VPN

Because torrenting by its very nature requires you to broadcast a highly visible IP address, we strongly encourage using a reputable VPN service that will replace your unique IP address with a shared one, untraceable to you. For torrenting, we recommend ExpressVPN , a standout for both security and speed. To learn more benefits to a VPN, such as encrypting all your traffic and accessing websites and services blocked in your location, check out our best vpn services of 2018 buying guide

