Roxio Easy Media Creator Suite 10

Disc burning simpler than ever, and fun to use too

Like Nero, Easy Media Creator can create pretty much any disc type you care to think of, as well as offering video conversion and a comprehensive DVD authoring package that really does make creating your own DVDs a very simple task indeed.

Easy Media Creator doesn't restrict itself to disc burning though; you can even create calendars and greeting cards, as well as the standard inlay and CD artwork options. The ability to import different media types is a key feature of Easy Media Creator and you can browse, manage, share and protect your photos, video and music.

Slick package

Media Manager works in a similar way to Explorer, except you can connect to UPnP devices on your network and browse any stored media with ease, as well as arranging files into albums, etc.

Backup is covered quite comprehensively, with a system of icons being used to depict file types, which means it's very easy to select just your spreadsheets, for example.

If there's one limitation, it's that you can only choose to back up from one path (eg My Documents), so you can't back up from multiple folders or partitions, unless you create separate back-up jobs.

You can create a DVD from your movie footage by using either MyDVD or MyDVD Express.

Which you choose depends on how much effort you want to put in and how much you want to leave it to the package. Altogether it's a very slick package, and just pips Nero in terms of usability.