Hercules Dualpix HD webcam review

Particularly cheap in price but the overall quality is more than adequate

Hercules' latest webcam joins a relatively overcrowded market, so it's lucky that it has a few features that set it apart from similarly priced units. It's particularly cheap at only £27, which would immediately suggest a deficit in terms of features or performance, but that just isn't the case.

By supporting the relatively recent USB 2.0 video class standard, the Dualpix ensures it's ready for any application that supports a video input. Through the included drivers you can also take pictures in photo mode and record stretches of video as files.

The real beauty is the video input; such a small, cheap sensor shouldn't really be able to capture 1280 x 960 video at 30fps, but it does. We found it working flawlessly (albeit with occasional jitters due to network spikes) when tested over Windows Live Messenger.

The quality is not exactly HD-crisp, but it's more than adequate. Our only real annoyance was the multi-mount clip; it didn't grip our laptop screen too well, and the range of movement from the socket joint could be better.