There are several annoying flaws but they can almost be forgiven because it's so cheap

Adding a webcam to your laptop is a great way to stay in touch with friends and family. Letting you take photos and add video to instant messaging software, the Genius Look 316 (£15 inc. VAT) is an accessible option.

Clipping on to your laptop screen, the camera moves in four directions for the perfect viewing angle. A button on the top of the unit allows photos to be taken with a single click.

Unfortunately, the included software isn't as usable, as a poor design makes it tricky to quickly access essential features. When taking photos or recording video, image quality isn't the best we've seen.

However, for such an affordable camera, it is more than adequate for basic online use, making this ideal for the whole family and suited to a life on the move.