Fujitsu PalmSecure Login Kit review

In the PalmSecure Login Kit, a vein identifying near-infrared sensor has been built into a standard two-button USB mouse.

Once you've installed the supplied OmniPass software, all you need to do is pop the clear plastic cradle on top, so that your hand is at an optimal distance for scanning. Your eventual 'palm print' (a spidery web of veins) can then be used to replace your Windows log-in, website passwords and passcodes for encrypted files.

While the system works perfectly, it's overkill for a home security solution. Setting up the kit to access websites is time consuming and, like fingerprint scanners, the technology quickly loses its lustre.

Another niggle is that a Windows user account is tied to an individual palm print. So if you only have a single account on a family PC, only that user can log into Windows.

This is no real surprise, though, since PalmSecure is aimed at business users with laptops full of sensitive data. And for them, it's a better solution.

