CyberPower Gamer Inﬁnity i7 SLI review

A fantastic full upgrade rig for the Nehalem chip. Take advantage before the pricing goes up

For me CyberPower was the system builder of choice when I last bought a full rig.

Obviously, the price was a factor but so was the 72-hour burn in period on each of its machines.

Knowing that my new CyberPower Gamer Inﬁnity i7 SLI PC was going to work right out of the box was the real selling point, especially considering that putting the components together myself could cost as much.

That same attention to the build and stability of your machine is still there with the Core i7 machines and with these factory-overclocked rigs it's even more important that they're ready to run and run from the moment you plug it in at home.

Powerful rig



CyberPower has inevitably gone for the cheaper, 2.67GHz, Core i7 but with a fairly impressive overclock over the 3GHz mark. With eight threads rocking 6GB of fast, triple-channel memory, the computational power of this £1,500 machine is quite simply fantastic. We were all drooling over YoyoTech's incredi-

rig, the Fi7epower MLK1610 a month ago, but even it's makers can't beat CyberPower at this end of the price-spectrum.

We may still have some issues getting the most out of Core i7's HyperThreading performance in Vista, but until that's sorted out the twin GTX260s sitting pretty inside the Inﬁnity i7 will still keep your games running at the sort of frame rates to make Fatal-one-ty wince.

Make the Core i7 upgrade



The only slight letdown is that the hi-res performance still struggles to keep up with 4870x2-powered machines like the strangely-named AdvanceTec Wahdita. In the standard 22 to 24-inch monitor range, though, the performance up to and including 1,920x1,080 is fantastic, and realistically that's around the top resolution most people are capable of running anyway.

If you're looking to make the Core i7 upgrade then there's quite an outlay before you're up and

running. Just for the chip, mobo and memory alone you're talking around £750; chuck in another £500 for the graphics in this PC and you wonder how CyberPower plan to make any money at all.

You're not going to be able to build this rig yourself without a hell of a lot of bargain hunting and probably some compromises. My recommendation: save yourself the hassle and spend your money on this gorgeously-specced rig.