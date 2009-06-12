NewerTech Voyager Q review

Newer Technology's Voyager Q hard drive docking station is the easy way to mount a bare hard disk without physically installing it in your computer or caddy.

It's compatible with all SATA 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, and boasts a wide range of connection interfaces, with USB 2.0, FireWire 400, FireWire 800 and eSATA ports on offer.

This means you can use the fastest data transfer connection available, and you have a range of connectivity options if you need to use it on multiple computers (Voyager Q is compatible with Windows as well as Mac OS X 10.2 or later).

It's really easy to use, too. Just plug it in, slot in a drive and you're away – no software is required. When you need to remove the drive, the lever at the front of the unit gently disconnects it from the dock without risking damage. And because it's fanless, it's extremely quiet. Almost silent, in fact.

Unfortunately, there's no support for IDE/ATA drives, which is a pity. With the standard rapidly going out of fashion, there must be a lot of redundant hard disks out there that could have been given a new lease of life as backup or long-term storage media.

The quadruple interface has taken its toll on the price (you can get a USB SATA dock for around £30), but there's no questioning the quality of the Voyager Q. It's ideal for power users, but for occasional use, a cheaper, USB-only dock would suffice.

