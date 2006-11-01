ATMT HD160

Sometimes we're rather quick to dismiss gadgets which, outwardly, are a little on the cheap or tacky side. This tiny hard drive, though, gave us instant feelings of paternal joy that cut straight through that thick film of hard-won journalistic cynicism. It's like a little kitten. Even if you've developed an intense dislike for cats and their selfish, heartless ways, when that tiny bundle of fur runs at you, you can't help but fall in love. Although 20GB might not satisfy everyone's media transporting needs, the price is right for such a slight device, and you'll soon wonder how you got by without one in your pocket. PC Format Staff