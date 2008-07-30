Trending

Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB Executive review

Transport your data safely with this generously-sized memory key

By USB flash drives 

Store & Go USB Executive
With 8GB of storage, it's not surprising that this memory key is larger than the competition

Our Verdict

A good choice for work, this memory key is a reliable performer

For

  • Plenty of storage
  • Decent transfer speeds
  • Encryption tools

Against

  • Quite large

As the name implies, the Verbatim Store 'n' Go memory key isn't aimed at the entry-level market, but business users looking for something a little different from their portable storage.

With 8GB of storage, it offers plenty of space and, in order to differentiate itself, Verbatim has opted to add a faster controller.

As such, Verbatim claims a write speed of 12Mbps and a read speed of 30Mbps. In tests, we found this was borne out, as we were able to copy 1GB of mixed ﬁles to the key in 125 seconds.

Data encryption

Adding to the Executive aspect of the key there is 128-bit encryption that uses CarryItEasy software.

This may not be the smallest memory key, but we found it easy to use and, with plenty of storage that can be locked down, it's a safe way to carry your ﬁles.