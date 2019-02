We think that the insane design deserves yet another mention, that and the fact that this cooler does what it should

Worth buying for the comical box alone, an apparently deadly serious attempt to appeal to Westerners by badly Photoshopping the face of a scowling teen - yes, called Andy - into a Samurai helmet.

It's a decent enough cooler, but the huge block on top makes reaching its pins with a screwdriver a mare on an LGA 775 socket. You'll need a bendy shaft for this one, Matron.