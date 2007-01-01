Lian Li PC-201B

This is a giant, immovable totem of an enclosure, and its party trick is having a massive array of 12 hard drive bays and seven spaces for 5.25-inch drives on the outside. Nifty brushed aluminium makes an appearance once again and the case is predictably spacious inside. The only downside is that you pay for such enormity - this wallet-pummelling heavy hitter weighs in at just under the £200 mark, which is a lot of cash. PC Format Staff