Qnap TurboNAS TS-259 Pro review

Powered by an Intel Atom dual-core processor, the Qnap TurboNAS TS-259 Pro is designed for the business or home office user.

It's available with two, four, six or eight drive bays, and supports 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch hard drives, but is supplied as a bare enclosure. We're reviewing the two-bay model.

Although it caters for DNLAcompatible and iTunes media streaming, the Qnap TurboNAS TS-259 Pro isn't ideal for home use. Its office and home business features, however, are impressive.

You can use it as a surveillance station, connecting multiple IP cameras for remote monitoring. You can also connect up to three printers for networked printing, and run an FTP or web server for sharing files. File sharing is available across Windows, Mac, Linux, and UNIX platforms, as is WebDAV for remotely accessing shared folders via the HTTP/ HTTPS protocol.

With two eSATA ports, twin Ethernet sockets, four USB ports at the back and another on the front, it's expandable too.

Comprehensive backup solutions include support for cloud-based storage. The TS-259 Pro is Time Machine compatible for Mac users, and includes the QNAP-exclusive Windows-based NetBak Replicator utility. Your data can be backed up to or received from other Turbo NAS or Rsync servers over the network using encrypted remote replication.

The TS-259 Pro is easier to use than its predecessor, the TS-239 Pro, but it's not for total beginners. It's also a little expensive for its spec, but business users will love it.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview