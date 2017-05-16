IObit Uninstaller review

IObit Uninstaller removes every scrap of unwanted programs – including particularly tricky antivirus software – with no fuss or hassle. There's even a browser cleaner to get rid of anything that's monitoring your activity or slowing your surfing.

How often have you tried to remove a program from your PC, only for the uninstaller to blithely inform you that it's left various pieces of detritus behind for you to deal with? These situations are the reason you need a third-party software uninstaller, and the free edition of IObit Uninstaller is one of the best around.

IObit Uninstaller Download here: IObit Uninstaller Developer: IObit Operating system: Windows Version: 6.3

Additional options are visible in the Action Center (including system performance boosting and disk optimization), but these all require downloading and installing extra software and the software uninstaller doesn't suffer for their absence.

User experience

Upon starting, IObit Uninstaller scans your PC for installed programs and presents them in a neat list, which can be filtered to show only recently installed programs (very handy if you've recently started experiencing errors and think a new piece of software might be responsible), large programs (ideal if you need to free up some serious hard drive space), and infrequently used programs.

Whichever program you choose to remove (you can only select one at a time in the free edition of the software), IObit will first run its own uninstaller, then perform a thorough scan to hunt down leftover registry entries and temporary files, which you can then purge with a single click.

You can also use IObit Uninstaller to review and remove recent Windows updates (though bear in mind that doing so might leave you exposed to security threats), and there's a tool for removing browser toolbars and plugins. This supports Internet Explorer, Edge, Firefox and Chrome, and reveals add-ons that might not be visible in your browser's own extension manager.

Finally, you can choose to uninstall Windows Store apps – including those that aren't visible in Windows' own Add/Remove Programs dialog.

If you're looking for a well designed, no-frills software uninstaller, IObit is an excellent choice.

