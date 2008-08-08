Belkin RockStar review

The RockStar is cheap as chips, well-made, and it does its simple job nicely

This spidery earphone splitter channels the signal from your iPod or audio player to no less than five possible listeners.

We struggled to think of a time when this would come in useful, but then remembered those halcyon teenage days when a good tune on a Walkman could break some serious ice.

It would also be handy on a beach holiday, saving you and your partner carrying two iPods – and even handier if you own one player between you.

Solid build



It worked faultlessly for us, and there is no interruption to the audio when new listeners plug in or out. You get one short cable for docking with an audio source, including iPods and iPhones. It doesn't require batteries.

The connection ports are all good-quality and the overall build quality seems very robust. Apart from wanting a longer cable to connect with the audio source, we can't fault it.