You can now get access to new Windows 10 update features in advance

Microsoft has announced that its new Windows Insider Channels are now rolling out to Windows 10 customers who enrolled in the program.

Earlier this month, the software giant announced in a blog post that it would transition and convert its current ring model for Windows Insiders, which is based on the frequency of builds, to a “new channel model that pivots on the quality of builds and better supports parallel coding efforts”.

The rollout will happen over the course of the next few days and the devices of Windows Insiders will be automatically moved to channels based on their currently selected ring as well as the quality of experience they are expecting.

The Fast and Skip Ahead rings will now become the Dev Channel while the Slow ring will become the Beta Channel and the Release Preview ring will become the Release Preview Channel.

Windows Insider Channels

Windows Insider Channels will enable Microsoft's users to test out different builds of Windows 10 based on the level of reliability and usability they require.

Users in the Dev Channel will be able to access the latest builds in the company's development cycle with the newest code. However, these builds will be in the early development stage and less reliable. Beta Channel users will get access to Windows 10 builds that are validated by Microsoft and are tied to upcoming feature updates. Finally, users in the Release Preview Channel will get access to supported builds of upcoming Windows 10 releases before they're generally available.

While there are currently three Windows Insider Channels, principal program manager lead at Microsoft, Amanda Langowski explained that the company could offer additional channels in the future, saying:

“As we continue to evolve the way we’re building and releasing Windows 10 in the future, we may introduce new channels for new experiences for Insiders.”

If you're a Windows Insider that wants to change channels and try out new builds of Windows 10, you can adjust which channel you're currently in by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program.

Via BleepingComputer