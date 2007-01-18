Wi-Fi thief escapes jail

A teenage boy who used a neighbour's wireless internet connection without permission has narrowly escaped a jail sentence in a Singapore court.

Garyl Tan Jia Luo, 17, was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and placed on 18 months' probation. He could have been jailed for up to three years but was only let off when his lawyer argued Tan Jia Luo had an addiction and needed help.

The teenager is the first person to be prosecuted under Singapore's relatively new Computer Misuse Act . There is no such equivalent law in the UK.